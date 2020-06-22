Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading 18.1% Higher

Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) traded up 18.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.41, 342,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 285% from the average session volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.