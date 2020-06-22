EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Hits $166,367.27

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $166,367.27 and $475,451.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067658 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00320552 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000516 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016081 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011853 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005370 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

