Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Up 61.7%

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price traded up 61.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $3.80, 38,961,719 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,028% from the average session volume of 759,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of Evoke Pharma worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

