Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.10.

AQUA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

