EVOS (EVOS) Price Hits $0.0007

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 11% against the dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a total market cap of $6,919.39 and approximately $46.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01134400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000805 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS's total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

