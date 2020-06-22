ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 42.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 575,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,984,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,138,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 231.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,562. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

