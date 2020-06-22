Exosis (EXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,239.23

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Exosis has a market capitalization of $25,239.23 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,322.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.48 or 0.02461570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.02483955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00463061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00692471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00544337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 566,359 coins and its circulating supply is 401,359 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

