Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $62.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.63.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 84.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. 509,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,453. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

