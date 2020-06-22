Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.02, but opened at $15.34. Farfetch shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 5,398,200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farfetch by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342,395 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 205,387 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.