Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.27. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 2,731,600 shares traded.
FCAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
