Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.27. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 2,731,600 shares traded.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.