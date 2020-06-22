Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $6.35. 384,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

