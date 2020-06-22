Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $6.35. 384,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
