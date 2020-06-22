Financial Review: PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) versus Grupo Financiero Galicia (OTCMKTS:GGAL)

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PEOPLES BK COMM/SH alerts:

6.2% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 19.20% N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 27.10% 39.23% 5.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 1.68 $4.07 million N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.12 billion 0.69 $490.76 million $4.74 2.16

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 4 2 0 0 1.33

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.05%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.