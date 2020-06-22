First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 119,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Shares of FCAP traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $73.96. 43,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875. The company has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. First Capital has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Capital by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Capital by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

