First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Up 9.9% in June

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

FFNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Ralph C. Sabin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 44.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFNW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 55,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,194. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

