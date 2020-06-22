First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 523,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,239. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other news, Director Phupinder Gill bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $268,560. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after acquiring an additional 813,278 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 579,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after acquiring an additional 210,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

