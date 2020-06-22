Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 391,500 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $161.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.95.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 293,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

