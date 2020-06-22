Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FLXS stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.82. 4,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.32. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 35,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $416,840.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $296,258.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $33,445.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,287.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,946 shares of company stock valued at $646,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

