Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 644,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 486,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fluent by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 403,375 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Fluent by 6.6% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,696,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 156,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 136,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

