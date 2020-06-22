Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 11,490,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.86. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

