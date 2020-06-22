Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

