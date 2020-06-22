Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,310,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 146,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 124,227,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,659,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

