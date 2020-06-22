FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.40. FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 20,166,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.48.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.45% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

