Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CAO Rene Dittrich purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $30,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $1,422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 896,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,951. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RESI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,881. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $468.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RESI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

