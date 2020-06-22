GAN (NYSE:GAN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Craig Hallum

GAN (NYSE:GAN) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

NYSE:GAN traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 5,017,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,600. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

