Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.06

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

