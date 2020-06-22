Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 898,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GNK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 346,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,547. The company has a market capitalization of $295.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $6,581,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

