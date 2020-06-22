Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $330.50

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $330.50 and last traded at $320.09, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.59.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.18.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

