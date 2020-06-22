GeoCoin (GEO) Market Cap Reaches $864,001.07

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $864,001.07 and approximately $2,067.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00463405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 338.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000621 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

