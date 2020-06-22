GET Protocol Price Tops $0.35 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.96 million and $4,168.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.45 or 0.05505401 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013282 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

