Gexan Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Gexan has a total market cap of $17,663.59 and $804.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gexan has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.96 or 0.03705406 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00755214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027955 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00266497 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 337.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00164710 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

