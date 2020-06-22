Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

GAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,087. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

