Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Sell

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bodycote from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

BYPLF stock remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

