Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,882,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $6,199,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

