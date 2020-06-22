Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

