Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GCBC traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $22.04. 9,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $187.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GCBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

