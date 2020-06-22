Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.05495562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

