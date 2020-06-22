Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.78.

GRPN traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $374.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. State Street Corp raised its position in Groupon by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Groupon by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,246 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Groupon by 19.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,049,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 333,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

