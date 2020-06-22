GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.61 million, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,586 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $92,248.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $3,968,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.