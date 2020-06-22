GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.50

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 4752900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSX. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,707 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $51,808,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,393,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,897,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,726,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,160 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

