Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,286. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,421,000 after purchasing an additional 453,956 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.