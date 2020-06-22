Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Down 10.1% in June

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,180,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 56,920,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

HBI stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 13,001,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,870. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.