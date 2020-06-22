Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.54, approximately 1,853,382 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,429,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.