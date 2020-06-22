Head to Head Survey: HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) vs. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 4.42% 7.72% 3.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR $61.47 billion 0.49 $1.83 billion $1.50 11.45 HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $8.59 billion 0.65 $379.58 million $3.57 14.75

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR beats SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store and gasoline retail businesses. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 7,166 franchised stores and 2,530 directly operated stores in the United States and Canada; and 35,548 7-Eleven licensed convenience stores. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates Ito-Yokado superstores, which offers food items, apparel, and household goods, as well as York-Benimaru, York Mart, and The Garden Jiyugaoka supermarkets in Japan. As of May 31, 2018, it operated Ito-Yokado stores in 164 locations. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide apparel, luxury goods, cosmetics, specialty products, and food items. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 15 department stores under the Sogo and Seibu brands in Japan. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, ATM, leasing, insurance, credit card, and e-money services. As of May 31, 2018, the Seven Bank operated 24,481 ATM locations in Japan; and March 31, 2018, it operated 13,413 ATMs in North America. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores; an online retailer under the Nissen name; and in restaurant, fast food, and contract businesses. As of May 31, 2018, it primarily operated 112 Akachan Honpo stores; 96 directly operated and 17 franchised stores under the THE LOFT name; and 12 Barneys New York branded stores, as well as February 28, 2018, it operated 488 restaurant and fast food locations. The company's others segment engages in real estate, publishing, and cultural education businesses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

