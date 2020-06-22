HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 10.4% in June

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 689,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.05. 234,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,155. The company has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

