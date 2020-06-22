Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Short Interest Up 7.0% in June

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,149,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.50. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

