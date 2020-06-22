Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $515,112.25

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Honest has a market cap of $515,112.25 and $2,317.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.01853881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111144 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,342,072 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

