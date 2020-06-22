HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

HUBS traded up $7.06 on Friday, hitting $219.98. 986,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -156.01 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $223.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.21.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

