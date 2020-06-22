Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Up 7.3% in June

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMMR. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

IMMR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 686,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immersion will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $45,894.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at $393,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 37,346.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

