Incent Price Up 84.3% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $3,754.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.01853881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111144 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.