Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 11,820,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

INVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Innoviva by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 166.87, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.